Look: Pregame Video Of Cam Newton In Carolina Going Viral

After seeing his first game-action of the 2021 season last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to Carolina on Sunday for his first game in front of the team’s home crowd since 2019.

Needless to say, “Super Cam” was elated to be back at Bank of America Stadium.

Newton, who will make his first start for the Panthers this season on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, clearly couldn’t wait to take the field at home. After huddling briefly with the rest of his team in the tunnel, the 32-year-old raced out onto the turf and ran around eagerly while fans around the stadium cheered him on.

Take a look at the moment Newton took the field in Carolina, via NFL on FOX:

Newton’s reaction to taking the field is surely going to be one of the highlights on Sunday. The former No. 1 overall pick, who won an MVP award in Carolina and led the Panthers to unprecedented success, will always be a local favorite.

On Sunday, Newton will start for the organization that drafted him for the first time since the two parted ways in 2019. After signing with the team just last week, the 32-year-old veteran scored two touchdowns in his 2021 debut, which went a long way toward earning him the job this Sunday.

Newton will square off against his former Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera on Sunday. Now in charge of the Washington Football Team, Rivera will have to gameplan against the 2015 MVP to try and win his second game in a row.

The storylines in Sunday’s matchup between Carolina and Washington will make for quite an exciting afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Time will tell whether Newton and the Panthers or Rivera and the Football Team come out on top.