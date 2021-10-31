Watch: Sam Darnold Suffers Terrifying Hit On Sunday

This October has been thoroughly miserable for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. But after losing four straight games this month, he may have taken his worst beating today.

In the second half of today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Darnold took a nasty hit that had a lot of onlookers worried. He was tackled by Foye Oluokun, but as he went down, his helmet bounced off several players – and the ground.

The hit forced Darnold out of the game. PJ Walker took over at quarterback and led the Panthers to a touchdown without throwing to finish the drive.

A short while later, the announcement that fans were dreading came out: Darnold is out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

brutal hit on Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/VTcYZIIfnj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 31, 2021

#Panthers QB Sam Darnold is out with a concussion. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2021

Sam Darnold started the 2021 season putting up career numbers. He was completing over 68-percent of his passes and averaging nearly 300 yards a game as the Carolina Panthers raced out to a 3-0 start.

But in October, everything changed. His accuracy dropped by 10-percent, his yardage dropped by 100 yards per game and his TD:INT ratio practically reversed. The Panthers have lost four straight games.

Fortunately, if the Panthers can hold on against the Falcons today, they’ll end their current skid.

There’s only two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and they lead the Falcons 19-10.

While that game appears to be in the bag, the status of Sam Darnold is now up in the air.