Wednesday Update On Panthers Star Christian McCaffrey

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers lost star running back Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury.

At first it seemed like McCaffrey could be gone for several weeks. In fact, the Injured Reserve was even a consideration for the star running back with how quickly he was ruled out of the team’s Thursday night game against the Houston Texans.

However, CMC appears to be on the right track and could be making a return to the lineup soon. On Wednesday afternoon, McCaffrey return to practice in a limited role.

Following practice today, head coach Matt Rhule revealed that the running back could even be a game-time decision. “Christian looked real good. I don’t know what that means in terms of Sunday,” Rhule said via Panthers reporter David Newton.

McCaffrey is arguably the best dual-threat running back in the NFL, but he’s struggled to stay healthy over the past two years.

In his last full season, CMC racked up 2,392 total yards and became just the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

If McCaffrey can’t go this weekend, rookie running back Chuba Hubbard will get another chance to start. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Hubbard took 13 carries for 57 yards.

Carolina faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.