What Jersey Number Sam Darnold Will Wear With Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold’s time with the New York Jets officially came to an end this week, as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for multiple draft picks. He’ll now have an opportunity to revitalize his career in a much better situation.

For starters, Darnold will have more weapons around him in Carolina. The roster currently has a great wide receiver duo in Robby Anderson and DJ Moore, as well as an elite running back in Christian McCaffrey.

Darnold will also have some sense of stability at head coach. During his three-year stint with the Jets, he went through two different coaching staffs. Matt Rhule, meanwhile, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon for the Panthers.

Though there will be a lot of changes for Darnold this offseason, the one thing that’ll remain the same is his jersey number. The USC product has decided that he’ll wear No. 14 for the 2021 season.

As he did in college and with the Jets, Sam Darnold will continue to wear number 14 for the @Panthers. pic.twitter.com/qQx87PGCl7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2021

Darnold hasn’t talked to the media yet about this trade The Jets, however, recently had some positive words to share about their former first-round pick.

“I root for good people, that dude’s a good man, and he’s gonna do good things. I believe that,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Darnold has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

The Panthers will try to get the best out of Darnold this fall. At 23 years old, there’s still a lot of untapped potential inside of him.