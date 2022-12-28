What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 09: Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins looks on against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 09, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

The former All-Pro last played for the 49ers in 2021.

So, what has Norman been up to the past few months? He told reporters Wednesday that he was working as a barista in downtown Atlanta.

Joe Person of The Athletic said this career move was "right on point" for Norman.

The Panthers are hopeful that Norman's leadership will give Steve Wilks' defense an edge against the Buccaneers and Saints.

"He has experience in this league,'' Wilks said, via ESPN. "He brings veteran leadership. And most importantly I feel like he possesses DNA. He played for me. He understands the culture that we've tried to create here and the element of play that we're looking for."

If the Panthers win out, they'll secure a home playoff game.