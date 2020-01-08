What Matt Rhule Said About Cam Newton At His Press Conference

The Carolina Panthers made a splash this week by hiring Matt Rhule to be their head coach. He received a seven-year deal worth $60-plus million.

Rhule had his introductory press conference on Wednesday. As you’d expect, he faced a ton of questions about the team’s future.

One question that Rhule was asked had to do with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Despite being under contract for the 2020 season, there have been rumors about him being on the move.

Instead of giving a direct response as to how Carolina will handle its quarterback situation, Rhule made it known that it’s too early to tell.

Rhule did add that he spoke with Newton on Tuesday and has “the utmost respect for him and what he’s done.”

Since the Panthers just hired Rhule this week, it would be unfair to expect him to immediately make roster decisions.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says that he talked to QB Cam Newton yesterday, but is non-committal on his plans at quarterback. (Which makes sense since he just got there.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2020

As soon as Rhule settles in as the head coach of the Panthers, he’ll have to figure out his quarterback situation.

Newton is considered the most talented option, but he has missed time due to injuries. Kyle Allen and Will Grier also saw time under center this season, however, they didn’t look very dynamic.

Rhule will certainly have his work cut out for him in Carolina.