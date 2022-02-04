New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is still in the process of getting interviews done with candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Moments ago, ESPN’s Mike Triplett had an update on one potential candidate.

Believe it or not, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. has turned down the chance to interview for the job.

“Saints OC Pete Carmichael Jr. declined the opportunity to interview for the team’s head coaching job, per source, which is why he’s not on the list of candidates along with fellow coordinators Dennis Allen and Darren Rizzi,” Triplett tweeted on Friday afternoon. “Obviously had the credentials to be considered for it.”

Carmichael has been with the Saints since 2006. He began his stint in New Orleans as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009.

It would make sense for the Saints to interview a coach who has been with Sean Payton since he arrived to the organization. However, it’s possible that Carmichael is content with his current role.

Although the Saints won’t interview Carmichael for their head coaching vacancy, they have plenty of intriguing options on the table.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi are all candidates for the job.