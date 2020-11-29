1 Stat Sums Up How Crazy Today’s Broncos-Saints Game Is

Sunday’s Broncos-Saints game has turned into what’s sure to be one of the league’s most unique games played in 2020. With a few injuries and the reality of COVID-19 protocols, both starting quarterbacks lack playing experience.

New Orleans will turn to Taysom Hill to make his second start this year in Drew Brees’ injury absence. Meanwhile, Denver will play Kendall Hinton as the organization lacks all four of its true quarterbacks due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

That means the starting match-up on Sunday afternoon will be Hill vs. Hinton. Just what everyone predicted.

One stat perfectly summed up how strange the Denver vs. New Orleans game will be this weekend. Both quarterbacks have never thrown a single career passing touchdown.

The QB matchup in Saints/Broncos is Taysom Hill vs Kendall Hinton. NEITHER has thrown a single career Pass TD. pic.twitter.com/tv4BJBfnan — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 29, 2020

Although throwing isn’t his strong suit, Hill looked perfectly capable of leading a team last week against the Falcons. He completed 18 of his 23 passes for 233 yards, while also scampering in for two rushing touchdowns. The 30-year-old spent time on the Saints for the last four seasons as a utility man on offense. Hill took direct snaps, ran routes and caught passes in the unique role before lining up under center last week. The team chose to use the former BYU player over Jameis Winston, showing their commitment to using him as a true quarterback moving forward.

Hinton somehow has even less experience than Hill. Denver acquired the undrafted free agent earlier in 2020 for his first season in the NFL. However, the 23-year-old is mostly used as a special team player and wide receiver. In fact, he hasn’t taken a snap at quarterback since 2017 during his time at Wake Forest. In 9 games as the Demon Deacons starter in 2015, he threw for 929 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 390 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he eventually lost the job and transitioned to play slot receiver. Now, he’ll start his first NFL game on Sunday.

The Broncos will play the Saints in a strange quarterback match-up on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.