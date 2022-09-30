2 Key Saints Players Missed Practice Again On Friday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints could be without two key players on offense when they face the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

According to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, neither Jameis Winston nor Michael Thomas were present at the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media.

Triplett added that it's "not looking great" for either player to suit up this Sunday in London.

The Saints haven't slammed the door shut on Winston and Thomas for Week 4. That could happen when Dennis Allen steps up to the podium later today.

If Winston can't go this weekend, the Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback. He has taken all the first-team reps at practice.

As for Thomas, it's unfortunate that he's banged up. The All-Pro wideout fought so hard to return from a severe ankle injury.

Fortunately for the Saints, they should still have Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave healthy at wide receiver. The latter was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month.

The Saints will release their final injury report of the week in the very near future.