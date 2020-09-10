2 Key Saints Players Not Spotted At Practice Today

Injuries are piling up around the NFL due to the lack of a full offseason and preseason. The Saints are currently dealing with multiple injuries as they prepare for their season opener against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans doesn’t share its final injury report for Week 1 until Friday. However, it’s starting to look like the NFC South champs will be shorthanded in the trenches this weekend.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, third-year pass rusher Marcus Davenport and rookie offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz weren’t spotted at practice on Thursday.

Davenport and Ruiz both missed practice on Wednesday. The former is nursing an elbow injury, meanwhile the latter is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Saints selected Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played center at Michigan, but he spent the majority of training camp at right guard.

As for Davenport, this is the third-straight season he’s dealing with an injury. Fans are starting to get frustrated with his durability – albeit it’s tough to blame a player during circumstances like this.

In the event that Davenport and Ruiz are unavailable to play on Sunday, the Saints will likely replace them in the starting lineup with Trey Hendrickson and Nick Easton, respectively.

Drew Brees and the Saints could send a strong message to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with a win this weekend.