2 Notable Saints Players React To Apology By Drew Brees

Just 24 hours after Drew Brees set the sports world on fire with his stance on the national anthem, the future Hall of Fame quarterback issued an apology to his coaches, fans and teammates on Instagram.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday,” Brees said. “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

While there are still plenty of people outraged at Brees’ comments, it appears two significant members of the New Orleans Saints are ready to accept their quarterback’s apology.

Demario Davis and Craig Robertson, two of the team’s captains, both approved of Brees’ post on Instagram. Though they didn’t actually respond with words, it’s pretty apparent they’re ready to fix this issue together.

Check it out:

Top two people recognizing (and seemingly approving) Drew Brees’ apology: Demario Davis and Craig Robertson, both leaders inside the Saints locker room. pic.twitter.com/uDL1gWNsAw — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) June 4, 2020

This situation isn’t going to change just over a written apology, that’s for sure. However, the only way Brees can fix this issue is by accepting his comments were out of touch and hearing out his teammates.

Brees isn’t wrong for saying he wants to stand for the national anthem because it’s his choice. What he needs to realize is why his peers might kneel for the anthem.

Next up for Brees is finding a way to take action. For now, his words might mean a lot to some but nothing to others.