2 Teams Linked To Veteran NFL Center Nick Easton

Veteran NFL offensive lineman Nick Easton, a free agent, is starting to garner major interest from several teams this off-season.

Easton, primarily a center, started nine and played in 12 games for the New Orleans Saints last season. He played 52 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps, adding some nice depth for New Orleans.

The Saints cut Easton earlier this off-season to clear up some cap space, but they’ve since admitted they’d like to re-sign the veteran interior offensive lineman. Well, it looks like there’s going to be a bit of competition.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans are expected to host Easton on free-agent visits this week, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It looks like this could come down to the Bengals, Saints and Texans.

Veteran NFL center Nick Easton has possible visits with the Bengals and Texans in the coming days, per source, while the Saints have expressed interest in re-signing him if they can make it work cap-wise. Easton started nine games for New Orleans last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2021

Nick Easton’s greatest trait is his versatility. He played at right guard for the Saints last season, despite being a natural center. He’s also capable of filling in at left guard.

While he did start nine games for the Saints in 2020, he’ll most likely be a depth piece moving forward. At 28-years-old, Easton’s best served as a fill-in at this point in his career.

The Bengals, Saints and Texans are in the mix to sign Easton this off-season. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops in coming days.