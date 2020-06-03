2-Time Pro Bowl WR Says Drew Brees Is “The Problem”

Former Seattle Seahawks star Doug Baldwin has taken to Twitter to rebuke New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his comments earlier today.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Brees said he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” when asked about the possibility of NFL players resuming protests during the national anthem before games this upcoming season.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees later told ESPN’s Mike Triplett after taking heat for his initial remarks. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Baldwin is the latest current or former player to rip Brees, and he didn’t hold back, calling the future Hall of Fame quarterback “the problem.”

“The reason my children have to live in a world that won’t empathize with their pain is because people like you are raising your children to perpetuate the cycle,” Baldwin wrote. “Drew, you are the problem.”

Throughout his career, Brees has earned a reputation as an avowed philanthropist. No one how charitable he is with his money, but apparently he didn’t put enough time into learning why some of his fellow NFLers protested in the first place.

If he doesn’t learn after today, well, he probably never will.