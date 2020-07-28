The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Guard Is Opting Out Of The NFL Season

Larry Warford runs down the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Larry Warford #67 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In May, the New Orleans Saints made a major decision regarding one of the team’s top offensive lineman.

The Saints released veteran offensive lineman Larry Warford to avoid his significant price tag heading into the 2020 season. By releasing Warford, the team saved $7 million in cap space.

Following his release, the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly had offers from several teams. It looked like he wouldn’t be on the open market for long before the 2020 season kicked off.

However, he joined a growing list of players who decided to opt out of the 2020 season. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Warford will not play this year, despite receiving multiple offers.

Schefter reported Warford is hoping to start a family. He reportedly has his sights set on a return in 2021.

Following his release from New Orleans, Waford posted a heartfelt message for Saints fans.

“These last 3 years with the Saints have been nothing but a blessing. The team, the city, and the fans have given me an experience I won’t forget. New Orleans is something different. Thank you all for everything!!” Warford said on Twitter.

Before the Saints decided to move on, Waford recorded three-straight Pro Bowl seasons. However, it’s clear that his family’s health comes before a potential return to the field.

He joined the likes of New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who also opted out of the 2020 season.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.