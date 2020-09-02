4 Teams Reportedly Showed Interest In Trade For Saints RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara have been locked in contract negotiations for the past few weeks, but things took a nasty turn on Tuesday afternoon.

A report from NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested the Saints were open to trading Kamara rather than signing him to a lucrative deal. That report came after Kamara missed three-straight practices.

After taking the night to think things over, the Saints appear to have cooled on the desire to trade Kamara. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team and Kamara are “not far apart” in negotiations on a new deal.

“Saints and Alvin Kamara are not far apart in negotiations, per source, as Kamara has not asked for Christian McCaffrey money,” he reported. “Saints were open to trading Kamara for a 1 in light of absence but things calmed down, sides continue talking.”

Saints and Alvin Kamara are not far apart in negotiations, per source, as Kamara has not asked for Christian McCaffrey money. Saints were open to trading Kamara for a 1 in light of absence but things calmed down, sides continue talking. Four teams inquired about Kamara today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2020

The most interesting part of his report comes last. Fowler suggested four teams expressed interest in trading for the star running back.

“Four teams inquired about Kamara today,” the report said.

It’s unclear which four teams showed interest, but it’s clear there is interest if the Saints decided to move on. With that said, New Orleans appears to be committed to re-signing Kamara before the 2020 season kicks off.

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers inked running back Christian McCaffrey to a four-year, $64 million deal. Kamara could be in line for something similar.