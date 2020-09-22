5 NFL Teams Have Now Been Fined For Face Coverings

The NFL issued warnings last week to all 32 coaches about not wearing their masks properly on the sidelines during games. Those that refused to listen this past weekend were greeted with a hefty fine this week.

During the Raiders-Saints game on Monday night, it was being reported that Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio and Kyle Shanahan were fined $100,000 each for not wearing a face covering on the sidelines. Additionally, the Broncos, Seahawks and 49ers received a $250,000 fine.

Less than 24 hours later, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jon Gruden and Sean Payton were added to list of coaches that violated the face covering rule. As a result, the Raiders and Saints were hit with hefty fines this Tuesday.

It might seem harsh, but the NFL doesn’t want to see its efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 go to waste because coaches cannot follow simple protocols.

Fines so far for violating the rules of face coverings: Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Raiders $250,000 each Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Jon Gruden $100,000 each Week 1 was warnings. Week 2 was fines. Week 3 … we'll see. https://t.co/f3yoY4j4we — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

It’s unclear if the NFL will issue harsher punishments if coaches continue to not wear face coverings on the sidelines.

Pelissero made it sound there could big consequences for those that don’t respect the league’s new policy. After all, the NFL quickly progressed from warnings to $100,000 fines.

Hopefully, every head coach follows the rules for the remainder of the season.