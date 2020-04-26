A Jameis Winston-Taysom Hill Stat Is Now Going Viral

With Jameis Winston reportedly becoming a member of the New Orleans Saints, an interesting stat comparison to backup Taysom Hill is making the rounds.

When the news broke this morning, fans took to Twitter to point out that Winston and Hill have both completed passes to Saints players. Thus far, Hill has seven completions to Saints players. But Winston has found a more impressive ten Saints players in the form of interceptions.

Winston’s knack for finding the opposing team is what got him let go from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first place. Despite leading the NFL in passing yards, he allow led it in interceptions. Of the 30 NFL teams he’s faced, he’s thrown interceptions against 23 of them.

But Hill won’t be one to talk when it comes to turnovers. Despite only throwing 15 passes in his career, one of them was an interception. He has yet to throw a touchdown.

All of that said, the fewer opportunities Hill and Winston have to throw the better.

The passing game is best when it’s being run by Drew Brees, who re-upped with the team on a massive deal that should run through the rest of his NFL career.

Who will throw more passes in 2020: Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill?