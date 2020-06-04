A NSFW Drew Brees Chant Broke Out In New Orleans Last Night

A NSFW chant about Drew Brees broke out at a New Orleans protest on Wednesday evening in the wake of his comments about players kneeling for the national anthem.

The Saints quarterback upset many with his comment during an interview with Yahoo Finance. Brees said that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Brees was ripped by his teammates and other players in the NFL. Athletes from other leagues, including LeBron James, crushed him, too.

Those in New Orleans aren’t taking it easy on him, either. A “f–k Drew Brees” chant could be heard at a local protest on Wednesday evening.

Brief "F–k Drew Brees" chant heard at a New Orleans protest @brgridiron *NSFW* (via @brynstole)pic.twitter.com/yk3JwcSAqQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

Brees has since attempted to apologize for what he said, but he has a long way to go before anyone is going to truly accept it.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”