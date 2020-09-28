Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Admission After Win In New Orleans

The Green Bay Packers kept on rolling on Sunday night, defeating the New Orleans Saints, 37-30, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Winning in New Orleans is never easy, but it’s not nearly as tough a task as it usually is without fans in attendance.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted this much following his team’s win on Sunday night. Rodgers had lost his previous two trips to New Orleans.

“It’s a lot different environment than in 2008 and 2014,” Rodgers said, via Jeff Nowak of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “This place is rocking all the time. I think we all miss that in the sport, just the fan interaction, the energy of the crowd. But it definitely helps us out in an environment like this.”

Home field advantage is an interesting thing in the NFL this year. Some teams are playing in front of greatly reduced crowds, while some are playing in completely empty stadiums.

It will be interesting to see where we’re at crowd-wise once the playoffs begin in January. It’ll really be weird if a big playoff game has to happen in front of an empty stadium.

Fan-less football is better than no football at all, though, so we’ll take what we can get.