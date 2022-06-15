Albert Breer Reveals What A Sean Payton Trade Might Look Like

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report from the Sun Sentinel stated that the Miami Dolphins were willing to give former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton a five-year, $100 million deal.

Although there is currently no indication that Payton will return to the sidelines to coach in the NFL again, there have been a lot of rumors floating around over the past few months.

If Payton decides he wants to coach next season, the Saints will need to work out a trade. So, what can they get in return for Payton? NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated answered that question in his latest mailbag.

Breer believes there's a very good chance the Saints can land a first-round pick in return for Payton.

From Sports Illustrated:

A great head coach is almost always worth more than a first-round pick, with the exception being that the first-round pick is a franchise quarterback. (If, for example, I was running the Jaguars in 2021, I wouldn’t have traded the first pick for any coach, since Trevor Lawrence was there.) So the chances someone thinks Payton is worth a first-rounder? In the new NFL, where first-rounders aren’t valued like they used to be? Pretty good, I’d say.

Payton, 58, left the Saints with a 152-89 record. His worst record over the past five seasons was 9-8.

In the event that multiple teams express interest in Payton next offseason, a bidding war could potentially break out for the 2009 Super Bowl champion.