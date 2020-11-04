Alvin Kamara Announces His Status For Sunday Night

The New Orleans Saints have been without several key players on offense this season, but they’ve managed to put up consistent numbers because of Alvin Kamara. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that fans immediately panicked when his name popped up on this afternoon’s injury report.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints did not have Kamara at practice today due to a bone bruise in his foot. It’s not considered a serious injury, but it was obviously enough to keep the Pro Bowl tailback out of practice.

Despite not practicing this afternoon, Kamara did speak to the media about his injury and status for Sunday’s game. He came up with the perfect analogy to describe his injury.

“You ever stub your toe on the foot of a bed post or something,” Kamara asked reporters. “That’s kind of what it’s like.”

Kamara also added that it was a painful experience, saying “That s**t hurts.”

Although he’s battling through a foot injury at the moment, Kamara said he’ll play on Sunday night. Additionally, he expects to be back at practice tomorrow.

Kamara on missing practice today: “You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something?” Says he will be at practice tomorrow #Saints | #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/ObqOLGOUFq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 4, 2020

New Orleans was fortunate enough to have Marquez Callaway, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas back at practice this afternoon. If they can get Kamara back tomorrow, they’ll finally be back at full strength on offense.

All eyes will be on Kamara tomorrow when the Saints open up their practice to the media, that’s for sure.