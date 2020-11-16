Alvin Kamara Had Brutally Honest Response To Jameis Question

The New Orleans Saints beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and they did it with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Winston replaced Drew Brees under center after the first half. Brees is dealing with a ribs injury, suffered in the first half of Sunday’s win.

New Orleans beat San Francisco, 27-13, to improve to 7-2 on the season. Winston threw for 63 yards on six of 10 passing in the win. Following the game, a reporter asked Alvin Kamara to describe what Winston was like in the huddle. The Saints running back had a brutally honest response.

“Well, Sean Payton called a play, and then Jameis told us the play, and that’s what he did throughout the game,” Kamara quipped.

Well played, Alvin.

The Saints could have Winston starting again this week. Brees’ status for this week’s game is up in the air.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Sean Payton told reporters. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.

“He felt strong enough about letting me know and I know when he does that, which is probably gonna be the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough where he felt like he couldn’t function in the second half.” New Orleans is scheduled to face Atlanta on Sunday.