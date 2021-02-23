Alvin Kamara Reveals What He Tells Fans About Drew Brees

Drew Brees has yet to announce a decision on his playing future, but it doesn’t sound like Alvin Kamara has any inside information.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is expected to retire from the National Football League. Brees, 42, is coming off a solid 2020 season that ended with disappointment, as the Saints fell to the Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said earlier in February that he expected an announcement from Brees within a week or week and a half. It’s been longer than that, leading to some speculation about Brees’ decision on social media.

Kamara appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to promote his sponsorship of driver Ryan Vargas’ car. During his appearance, he was asked about Brees and his decision.

“As far as his career goes and retiring or playing still, a lot of people ask me that and I just say, ‘Drew’s going to take his time and make the best decision for him.’ He’s a legend,” Kamara said. “He’s definitely going to go down as one of the greatest.”

Anything but a retirement announcement would be stunning from Brees, but we haven’t gotten anything yet.

The Saints are expected to roll with either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at the quarterback position in 2021.