Alvin Kamara Fires Back At NFL Insider: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks onto the field during the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared the latest on Saints running back Alvin Kamara's status for the 2022 season. The All-Pro is expected to face some form of discipline.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Kamara is "bracing" for a suspension of "at least" six games.

It didn't take long for Kamara to respond to this report. Judging by his latest tweet, a six-game suspension is news to him.

"@ProFootballTalk can you tell us when Jesus gon return to earth?" Kamara tweeted at Florio.

As you'd expect, NFL fans were quite amused by this post from Kamara.

Kamara was involved in a physical altercation that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub during the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy calls for a six-game suspension in the event of felony battery.

We'll learn more about Kamara's status later this summer. He has a hearing scheduled for early August.