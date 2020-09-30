Alvin Kamara Has A Blunt Message For Drew Brees’ Critics

For the past two weeks, there has been a ton of chatter about the decline of Drew Brees. It might be too early to count him out though, which is why Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a message for the future Hall of Famer’s critics.

Through three games, Brees is averaging 4.8 air yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark in the NFL. That statistic has sparked a ton of questions about the 41-year-old quarterback.

To be fair, Brees has remained efficient even without having a strong arm. Last Sunday, he completed 80 percent of his passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, there is still talk about his potential demise.

While the Saints can’t control what the public says about Brees, Kamara wants naysayers to know that his team doesn’t care what they think about their signal-caller.

“We’re fine with Drew. It’s early in the season, and everyone outside of this building has something to say. Quite honestly, I don’t really give a damn. Drew has proven to be one of the best – if not the best – quarterback year in and year out. I’m expecting the same thing this year.”

Kamara continued “When you’re losing, it’s easy to point fingers and say that, but we’ll get back on track and everyone will shut up.”

Winning cures everything, and a win for the Saints this weekend would help quiet some of the noise surrounding this team.

The Saints have lost their past two games, but help could be on the way. After missing multiple weeks of practice, Michael Thomas was spotted on the field this afternoon.