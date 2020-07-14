Alvin Kamara Has Blunt Reaction To His Madden 21 Rating

There aren’t too many running backs in the NFL as explosive as Alvin Kamara. And yet, his rating for Madden 21 would indicate that there are nine tailbacks currently better than him.

Madden has begun releasing its ratings for this year’s game. Fans have been discussing the ratings that were released for running backs, which features Christian McCaffrey at the top with a 99 overall rating.

Somehow, Kamara only received a 88 rating for the latest version of Madden. That’s incredibly low when you consider the fact that he’s totaled over 1,300 scrimmage yards in three-straight seasons.

It appears the former third-round pick isn’t very happy with his rating. Kamara responded with the yawning emoji, which basically means he believes Madden is sleeping on him. Judging off their rating, it kind of seems like they are forgetting how dynamic he is when fully healthy.

Kamara battled an ankle and knee injury during the 2019 season. He tried his best to play through the pain, but it’s a major reason why he didn’t have that burst in the open field.

A bounce-back season could be in store for Kamara, especially since he’s entering a contract year. If he wants to break the bank next offseason, he’ll need to revert to his 2018 form, when he finished the season with over 1,500 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns.

New Orleans has capable running backs on its roster to lighten the load for Kamara. Ty Montgomery and Latavius Murray are both experienced players that can serve multiple roles. That being said, Kamara is still considered the lead-back for the Saints.

Only time will tell if Kamara can prove that his Madden 21 rating is too low.