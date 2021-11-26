Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter.

Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”

There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way of saying he’ll be back on the field soon, but Saints fans are certainly hoping that’s the case.

The Saints are 0-3 this year when Kamara is inactive. That record isn’t that surprising because it’s hard to replace a versatile player like Kamara. He has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games this season.

I’m on it.. — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) November 26, 2021

Kamara isn’t the only running back on the Saints who’s hurt at the moment. Mark Ingram also missed Thursday night’s game due to a knee injury.

With Ingram and Kamara both hurt, the Saints have been using Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery at running back. That’s not ideal to say the least.

Despite playing on Thursday night, the Saints will not receive extended time off before their next game. Instead, they’ll need to quickly turn the page and get ready for another Thursday night contest.

Next Thursday, the Saints will host the Cowboys. Only time will tell if Kamara is active for that Week 13 matchup.