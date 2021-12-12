Alvin Kamara Made NFL Running Back History On Sunday

In his first game back after a four-week absence, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made NFL history on Sunday.

Kamara caught two passes on the Saints’ opening drive against the New York Jets. The first catch was his 359th as a pro, setting a league record for most receptions by a running back in their first five seasons.

Kamara broke the record previously held by former San Francisco 49ers standout Roger Craig.

That was Alvin Kamara’s 359th career reception, setting an @NFL record for most receptions by an RB in their first five seasons 🙌#Saints | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/toYRvM69NX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2021

Kamara is one of many Saints players who have been bit by the injury bug this season. He missed the team’s last four games–all losses.

At 5-7, New Orleans is hanging by a thread in the NFC playoff chase. They need to beat the Jets today, and then probably win three of their last four after that to have a shot at a wild card.

Currently, the Saints lead New York 3-0 late in the first quarter.