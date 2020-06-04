Saints RB Alvin Kamara Posts New Message About Drew Brees

Yet another member of the New Orleans Saints has shared their thoughts on Drew Brees’ apology. Moments ago, Alvin Kamara went on social media to address the situation at hand.

Kamara didn’t say much about Brees’ national anthem comments on Wednesday. His tweet did show that he didn’t agree with his quarterback.

As for the Pro Bowl running back’s post this afternoon, he didn’t hide any details about the way he’s feeling. Not only did Kamara express his disappointment with Brees, he said the 41-year-old quarterback finally understood where he dropped the ball.

“I’ve had a day to digest the comments that Drew made. I was disappointed and hurt. We talked and I explained to him where he dropped the ball and he understood. But now it’s time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem. We have to educate to progress,” Kamara said.

Terron Armstead, Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, Craig Robertson and Michael Thomas have all accepted Brees’ apology that was shared earlier today.

Does this mean the Saints are right back to where they were a few days ago? Not necessarily, but it’s a step in the right direction. More importantly, it’s a way of enlightening people on the national anthem protests and the symbolism behind it.

Next up on the apology tour for Brees is none other than Malcolm Jenkins. That relationship could take time to repair.