Alvin Kamara Reacts To Derrick Henry’s New Contract

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was just one of many people to offer his reaction to Derrick Henry’s new contract.

The running back fraternity is a tight one. Whenever one standout at the position gets paid, it elicits positive reactions from many other stars. They know that in an NFL landscape that increasingly devalues running backs, its good for everybody if one guy gets big money.

Henry and the Tennessee Titans came in just before the deadline with a four-year, $50 million contract. Over $25 million of that pact is guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

No sooner did news of the deal become public, Kamara took to Twitter to shout out his buddy Henry.

“My brutha…congrats,” Kamara wrote.

Kamara is going to be up for a new contract himself soon. This upcoming season will be the final one on his rookie deal.

One of the most dynamic dual-threat backs in the NFL when he is healthy, Kamara should be a priority for the New Orleans Saints to retain. If not, he’ll command a lot of attention in free agency.

Either way, he’ll get paid handsomely, and the running back fraternity will be there to applaud him.