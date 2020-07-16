Alvin Kamara Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s Message To The Media

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a bone to pick with the media, which is why he had several messages to share for his critics on Twitter this Thursday morning. His frustration had to do with people knocking down his skillset just to lift up others.

“There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don’t understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs,” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “We all are talented football players and can ball.”

Elliott then pointed out to his statistics from last season. He finished the year with 1,357 rushing yards and 420 receiving yards. Those are impressive numbers considering the fact that he missed almost the entire offseason because of a contract dispute.

Although there might be a few members of the media that are critical of Elliott, his peers in the NFL have his back. Alvin Kamara, star tailback of the New Orleans Saints, showed his support for Elliott on Twitter.

“Lol that’s what the media do brutha,” Kamara wrote on Twitter. “Keep ballin f*** it.”

Lol that’s what the media do brutha. Keep ballin fukk it 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/3cXKOkfPbg — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 16, 2020

Kamara has also received his share of criticism during the 2019 season. He didn’t play nearly as well as he did in 2018, but it’s worth noting that he nursed an ankle and knee injury.

Unlike Elliott, Kamara hasn’t signed a massive extension just yet. That could change depending on how well he does this season.

One thing is certain, both running backs will be looking to prove their doubters wrong this fall.