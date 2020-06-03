Alvin Kamara Has 1-Word Reaction To Drew Brees’ Comment

Almost every athlete that’s active on social media has chimed in on Drew Brees’ comment over the national anthem. We’ve seen LeBron James, Richard Sherman and Michael Thomas call out the future Hall of Fame quarterback on Twitter.

The latest superstar to comment on this matter is Alvin Kamara. Despite his strong relationship with Brees on the field, it appears the Pro Bowl running back is somewhat concerned with his teammate’s remark.

Even though he didn’t have much to say on social media, Kamara tweeted “oop.” There isn’t much clarity to this tweet, but you don’t have to be a genius to realize that he doesn’t agree with Brees.

Kamara is now the fourth member of the Saints to voice his opinion on this matter. Cam Jordan, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas all expressed their frustration with Brees on Twitter.

oop… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 3, 2020

Brees isn’t wrong to have his own set of beliefs pertaining to the national anthem. However, it does appear that he missed the point as to why players were kneeling during the anthem in the first place.

Fans around the world have constantly shown appreciation for Brees. It’s possible his latest comments could hurt his reputation though.

With the NFL season roughly three months away, it’ll be interesting to see if the Saints can pull together amid all this controversy.