Alvin Kamara Reacts To Drew Brees’ Retirement Decision

Just over a week ago, the New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Drew Brees after he officially announced his retirement from the game of football.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.”

Over the past two weeks, we’ve heard from numerous players and analysts about what it was like playing alongside or watching Drew Brees play. On Thursday afternoon, it was time for Saints star running back Alvin Kamara to address the legend’s retirement.

Kamara made an appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd to talk about Brees. He mentioned the first time he ever met Brees and the way the quarterback helped make him a better player.

"If I could define leadership, it would be Drew Brees… He's been playing my whole life. Amazing career, amazing person. I'm excited to see what he does next." — @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/NScnJV17EI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 25, 2021

“If I could define leadership, it would be Drew Brees,” Kamara said on the show. “He’s been playing my whole life. Amazing career, amazing person. I’m excited to see what he does next.”

Kamara spent his entire NFL career thus far playing alongside Drew Brees. He got used to life without Brees on the field over the past two seasons though.

Brees missed a handful of games in 2019 and 2020, but the Saints still managed to find success.

We’ll have to wait and see how they do in 2021.