Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 42-34. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision.

Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure.

"I feel like he never panics when he's going through his reads," Kamara said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "It seems like he gets to the right place at the right time. Minus some of the things we were doing that were self-inflicted, he's played well. I think it's going to be good moving forward. Obviously I know he's probably the hardest on himself about last week, those two interceptions [that were returned for touchdowns]. He's fighting way harder than anybody -- coaches and all of us -- to get that corrected. He's a competitor. Same thing I was talking about with Jameis. Both of them compete."

Dalton has 946 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in four starts this season.

For the most part, Dalton has been efficient this season. He did, however, toss three interceptions in Week 7.

If Dalton wants to remain the starting quarterback of the Saints for the rest of the season, he'll need to keep the offense on schedule while taking care of the football.

"Well, look, Jameis is back healthy right now," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. "We're gonna go with Andy as we sit here right now. And if we continue to play well offensively and move the ball offensively, Andy will stay in there."

The Saints will host the Raiders this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome.