Alvin Kamara Refutes Report About Sean Payton, Saints

While on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" this week, NFL reporter Peter Schrager shared some interesting information about the Saints' Week 8 win over the Raiders.

Schrager said former Saints head coach Sean Payton motivated the team prior to its shutout win.

“But I’ll tell you what’s interesting about [the Saints], I don’t know that it was reported at the time but I can say it now,” Schrager said. “Sean Payton popped in because he had something to do in New Orleans, and like gave them a pep talk that week, they won 24-nothing. And then Sean Payton leaves, and it’s like, maybe the worst thing he could have done was give them a taste of the Sean Payton magic. Because they won 24-nothing once he lit a fire under their asses, he called out the defense, then he goes back to L.A. where he’s living in Manhattan Beach or wherever, they’re back to not being able to stop or score any points, you know?”

Well, according to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, that pep talk didn't happen.

Moments ago, Kamara tweeted, "Now @PSchrags ... who gave you this Fake news?? #Misinformation."

The Saints have struggled mightily without Payton at the helm. They're 3-7 heading into this Sunday's game against the Rams.

Even though Payton did show up to New Orleans' facility during Week 8, Kamara's tweet made it seem like it was nothing more than a quick trip.