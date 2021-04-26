Alvin Kamara Reveals What He Told NFL Team About Nose Ring

Alvin Kamara’s nose ring has become almost as big a part of his brand and identity as the No. 41 jersey he wears for the New Orleans Saints. But he recently recalled what his reaction was when he was asked to remove it during the pre-draft process.

In a recent interview with Uninterrupted, Kamara revealed that a team official once asked him to take out his nose ring during an interview. He challenged that team not to draft him if they found his nose ring so off-putting.

“No,” Kamara said, via Bleacher Report. “(If) you don’t like it, you don’t need to draft me.”

Whichever team Kamara said that too must have taken his advice. Kamara slid to the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft before being picked up by the Saints.

He promptly rewarded the Saints with a Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl campaign. He has not missed the Pro Bowl yet.

Few could have predicted that Alvin Kamara would become one of the NFL’s best running backs as quickly as he has. But if a team legitimately chose not to draft Kamara because he wouldn’t remove his nose ring, that has to sting.

The NFL doesn’t need to be this completely clean-cut business like an office with suit and ties. Winning is the name of the game, and letting the dress code get in the way of that is an easy to way to lose it.

We haven’t heard the same number of strange questions teams are asking players this year though. Maybe teams are finally starting to realize that the sillier questions just make them look bad.

Which team do you think asked Alvin Kamara about his nose ring?