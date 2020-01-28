Alvin Kamara Shares Message For Saints QB Drew Brees

Speculation is growing rapidly when it comes to Drew Brees potentially retiring from the NFL. We’re still two months away from him making a decision, but there is so much talk about him leaving after 19 years in the league.

Brees can still play at a high level even at 41 years old. He threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns this past season – and that’s in just 11 starts due to a thumb injury.

There’s a strong possibility that Brees walks away from football this offseason, but New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hopes that his quarterback will be back for one more season.

Kamara appeared on FS1’s First Things First to discuss several topics, including Brees’ future with the Saints. During that discussion he shared a message for the future Hall of Famer.

“Drew could play as long as he wants to. I was just with him at the Pro Bowl down in Orlando,” Kamara said on First Things First. “Drew, if you’re listening, I love you. If you want to come back, come on back. I think he’ll be back though.”

Here’s the video from Kamara’s appearance on First Things First:

"Drew [Brees], If you're listening, I love you. If you want to come back, come on back." Sincerely,@A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/FmeyJYh0SP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 28, 2020

Kamara has spent three seasons in the NFL and each one has been alongside Brees.

In the event the Saints are without Brees for the 2020 season, it sounds like Sean Payton is confident in dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill.

With free agency set to begin this March, it’ll be worth monitoring Brees’ situation in New Orleans.