Alvin Kamara Has Blunt Response To NFL Schedule News

NFL owners and many fans are happy about the league’s pending switch to a 17-game schedule, but players like the Saints’ Alvin Kamara are not.

Kamara did not mince words on Twitter this afternoon with his reaction to reports that the NFL is expected to officially expand its regular season by one game later this week.

“S–t dumb…as hell,” the Pro Bowl running back tweeted.

Now, the players did vote on a labor deal last year that allowed the NFL to add one more game to the schedule. Players and owners will split the revenue for the extra game.

However, despite the economic boost, we’re betting that a lot of guys feel like Kamara does. A 17th game only adds to health concerns and wear and tear for players.

Unfortunately for them, it looks like the additional week is becoming reality.