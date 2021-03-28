The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alvin Kamara Has Blunt Response To NFL Schedule News

Alvin Kamara running with the ball.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown as Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons fails to make the tackle in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NFL owners and many fans are happy about the league’s pending switch to a 17-game schedule, but players like the Saints’ Alvin Kamara are not.

Kamara did not mince words on Twitter this afternoon with his reaction to reports that the NFL is expected to officially expand its regular season by one game later this week.

“S–t dumb…as hell,” the Pro Bowl running back tweeted.

Now, the players did vote on a labor deal last year that allowed the NFL to add one more game to the schedule. Players and owners will split the revenue for the extra game.

However, despite the economic boost, we’re betting that a lot of guys feel like Kamara does. A 17th game only adds to health concerns and wear and tear for players.

Unfortunately for them, it looks like the additional week is becoming reality.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.