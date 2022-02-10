Alvin Kamara’s Attorney Has Released A Statement

The Spun

Over the weekend, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A few days after the incident took place, his legal team released a statement on these allegations.

Kamara’s attorney, Drew Findling, said the allegations against Kamara are “not consistent” with who he is in his public and private life.

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Findling said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

It’ll be interesting to see what emerges from Findling’s investigation.

According to multiple reports, video surveillance shows Kamara punching a man, Darnell Greene, several times. Kamara’s associates then stomped on the victim.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was aware of the allegations against Kamara before the Pro Bowl kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Police met Kamara at Allegiant Stadium after the game to read him his Miranda rights.

Kamara told the police that he thought Greene was running away after doing something to his group. He admitted that he chased down Greene and punched him several times.

Kamara was originally supposed to appear in court this week, but his hearing has been pushed back to March 8.

