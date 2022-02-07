Alvin Kamara’s Court Date Has Reportedly Been Pushed

The Spun

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will appear in court next month.

The NFL star player was arrested on suspected battery in Las Vegas on Sunday. He posted bond shortly thereafter and was released.

Kamara was originally supposed to appear in court on Monday, but that’s been pushed back a month. The Saints running back will now appear in court on Mar. 8.

“Court records show that Kamara posted bond shortly after he was taken into custody, and an initial appearance hearing scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court was subsequently canceled,” reports the News 3 staff.

“He’s next scheduled to appear for a status check on a criminal complaint filing on March 8.”

Kamara is a suspect in a battery case. According to a local hospital report, an individual reported being attacked in Las Vegas on Saturday.

About 24 hours later, after Kamara competed in the NFL Pro Bowl, the star back was arrested.

Here’s more on the disturbing incident:

Kamara will appear in court on March 8.

