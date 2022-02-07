Alvin Kamara’s Court Date Has Reportedly Been Pushed

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will appear in court next month.

The NFL star player was arrested on suspected battery in Las Vegas on Sunday. He posted bond shortly thereafter and was released.

Kamara was originally supposed to appear in court on Monday, but that’s been pushed back a month. The Saints running back will now appear in court on Mar. 8.

“Court records show that Kamara posted bond shortly after he was taken into custody, and an initial appearance hearing scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court was subsequently canceled,” reports the News 3 staff.

“He’s next scheduled to appear for a status check on a criminal complaint filing on March 8.”

The first court hearing for NFL player Alvin Kamara has been pushed to March following his arrest on suspected battery in Las Vegas on Sunday. https://t.co/dIBWNvOZNF — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 7, 2022

Kamara is a suspect in a battery case. According to a local hospital report, an individual reported being attacked in Las Vegas on Saturday.

About 24 hours later, after Kamara competed in the NFL Pro Bowl, the star back was arrested.

Here’s more on the disturbing incident:

Here's some of Alvin Kamara's arrest report. Based on this, he was interviewed + arrested by police at Allegiant Stadium after the Pro Bowl game. pic.twitter.com/i8j6MKJDrM — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) February 7, 2022

Kamara will appear in court on March 8.