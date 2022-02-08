Look: Alvin Kamara’s Alleged Victim Shares Photo Of His Injuries

Shortly after the Pro Bowl wrapped up on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was released after posting bail on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, video surveillance shows Kamara punching a man, Darnell Greene, several times. Kamara’s associates then stomped on the victim.

This incident involving Kamara took place on the ground in a Las Vegas casino on Saturday morning. Greene reportedly suffered multiple injuries from this altercation, including an orbital fracture to his right eye.

Video surveillance shows that Greene was speaking to a woman before this confrontation occurred. Police met Kamara at Allegiant Stadium the following day and read him his Miranda rights.

Kamara told the police that he thought Greene was running away after doing something to his group. He admitted that he chased down Greene and punched him several times.

On Tuesday morning, an image of Greene surfaced on social media. It shows the injuries he sustained from this weekend’s incident.

The photo of Greene has received a lot of attention.

Kamara was originally supposed to appear in court on Monday, but his hearing has been pushed back to March 8.

A public statement has not yet been released by Kamara, who has made the Pro Bowl every single season of his NFL career.