Andy Dalton Is Starting Tomorrow: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Andy Dalton will get his chance to start for the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Moments ago, Jameis Winston was downgraded to out.

Winston has been dealing with four broken vertebrae and an ankle injury. He has struggled mightily over the past two weeks, tossing five interceptions during that span.

Dalton, meanwhile, has not played a snap for the Saints this season. He has been taking first-team reps in practice though.

The reactions to Dalton starting this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings are fairly mixed.

"Doesn't change the line, for me. As badly as Jameis has played, I had been wondering if Dalton wasn't an upgrade," one fan said.

"I did not know Andy Dalton was still in the league," another fan wrote.

"Vikings losing for sure now," a third fan tweeted.

During a recent press conference, Dalton expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Saints.

"Whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week, I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this thing goes, I'll be ready when I'm called," Dalton said, via NFL.com. "For me, I had the whole spring while Jameis was rehabbing, and I think that was a great time for me to get to know these guys, be around them. … I feel really good about where we're at."

Dalton has proven in the past that he can be a respectable starter. We'll find out on Sunday if he still has gas left in the tank.