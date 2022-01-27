Report: Another Team Showing Interest In Byron Leftwich

If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to hire Byron Leftwich as their head coach, they’ll have to move fast.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints have requested permission to interview Leftwich for their head coaching vacancy.

The Saints have a decent understanding of what Leftwich brings to the table since he has been the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past few seasons.

Leftwich isn’t the only candidate expected to interview for the Saints’ job opening. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are also in the running.

It must be tough replacing Sean Payton in New Orleans, but this is an excellent opportunity for one of these candidates to prove their worth.

The Saints certainly have concerns at quarterback, but the rest of the roster is built to win games now. Not only does New Orleans have a top-tier defense, it has a pair of elite playmakers in Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

While it’s unclear what the Saints will do at head coach, the fact that Leftwich has more than one suitor thickens the plot in Jacksonville.