At Least 1 NFL Player Is Not Accepting Drew Brees’ Apology

It’s been a rough week for Saints QB Drew Brees. But the veteran QB has done his best to reconcile the situation with several sincere apologies. One notable NFL player isn’t ready to forgive Brees just yet, though.

Brees delivered controversial comments last week regarding Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he would “never agree” with someone “disrespecting” the flag.

His stance was controversial for a number of reasons, most of all being Kaepernick’s original protest has been nothing but validated this past month. Brees has since admitted he was wrong and even called out President Trump.

It’s safe to say New Orleans’ offensive line is still going to face some major challenges protecting Brees in 2020. Defensive players, including Eagles DT Malik Jackson, have Brees and the Saints circled on the calendar now following Brees’ comments on Kaepernick.

“Definitely excited to play him this year,” Jackson told ABC’s Jeff Skversky, via FanSided. “I’m going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don’t get too wild with it, but I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black.”

This is going to be a major storyline to follow throughout the 2020 season.

While Brees’ teammates appear to have accepted his apology, the rest of the NFL could be a different story. The quarterback might have to protect himself more than ever this upcoming season with players like Jackson coming after him.