Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Drew Brees’ Replacement

It’s very possible the Drew Brees era came to an end for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. If that’s the case, there are plenty of options for Sean Payton to choose from.

For starters, the Saints could turn to Taysom Hill. The versatile playmaker started four games this past season, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Hill is under contract for the 2021 season since he signed a two-year extension with New Orleans last offseason. As a result, he’s the odds-on favorite to be the Saints’ starting quarterback for their season opener.

Another potential option for the Saints is Jameis Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick. It would be an incredible path to redemption for Winston if he’s given the opportunity to start for another NFC South franchise. However, he is a free agent this offseason and will need to be re-signed.

Here are the three quarterbacks with the best odds to be the Saints’ starting quarterback for Week 1, via Odds Shark:

Taysom Hill (-250)

Drew Brees (+300)

Jameis Winston (+650)

Odds to be the Saints starting QB in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season (Bovada): Taysom Hill -250

Jameis Winston +650

Drew Brees +300

Tyrod Taylor +1400

Ryan Fitzpatrick +1400

Kyle Trask +1800

Trey Lance +2000

Mac Jones +2000

Zach Wilson +3300 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 19, 2021

Winston might be the best bet for the starting gig, especially after hearing what Sean Payton had to say on the ‘Huddle & Flow’ podcast in December.

“He’s going to have that opportunity to start in New Orleans the minute Drew leaves,” Payton said.

New Orleans didn’t give Winston the chance to start in Brees’ absence, but that’s simply because the team already invested a lot of time into Hill. Perhaps we’ll see a quarterback competition between these two gunslingers in training camp – assuming Winston re-signs with the Saints.

There’s also a scenario out there where Payton drafts his next quarterback in April. One thing is certain: the Saints have an important decision to make this offseason.