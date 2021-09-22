Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts On Facing Jameis Winston

It’s been four years since Jameis Winston last faced off with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Heading into their second-ever meeting this Sunday, Belichick shared some thoughts on the former No. 1 overall pick.

Speaking to the media today, Belichick called Winston “a really good quarterback” and praised him for his production back in Tampa Bay. He complimented the New Orleans Saints quarterback for his strength, accuracy, and touch on the ball – along with many other traits.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” Belichick said, via WEEI. “He threw for 5,000 yards in Tampa, so it’s not like this guy hasn’t been productive. He’s big. He’s strong. He’s accurate. He’s got good touch on the ball. The offense that he ran in Tampa was a lot different than the offense he’s running in New Orleans. But fundamentally this is a big strong guy who can throw the ball accurately. He’s very good down the field. He’s a tough guy to tackle. He’s strong in the pocket. He can make every throw on the field. He’s pretty good.”

Belichick also complimented Winston on his running ability. He said that he’s hard to tackle and dangerous in the secondary.

“If you’ve seen him run with the ball, I don’t know why you’d want him to run with the ball in space,” Belichick said. “I don’t think that’s a good idea at all. He’s hard to tackle. He’s fast. Runs over people. I don’t think you want him running wild in your secondary.”

Bill Belichick singing the praises of Jameis Winston today. Wonder if he'll do this next week when talking about the opponent's quarterback #Patriots @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/1R7saKesmS — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) September 22, 2021

That’s a lot of high praise coming from the most accomplished coach in NFL history.

Thus far though, proving that he’s deserving of it has been mixed. He was nearly flawless in Week 1, throwing five touchdown passes against the Packers. But then he fell back to earth with 111 passing yards and two interceptions against the Panthers in Week 2.

Which Jameis Winston will we see in Week 3 against Bill Belichick and the Patriots?