Breaking: 5 Saints Players Ruled Out For Thursday's Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are going to be shorthanded for tomorrow night's game against Arizona.

New Orleans has been dealing with injuries this week and have already ruled out five starters for their matchup with the Cardinals.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman will all be unavailable on Thursday.

In addition to these five key contributors missing the contest, the Saints will also have to deal with both their first and second-string quarterbacks being banged up.

Jameis Winston has missed the last couple of games with fractures in his back, and his backup, Andy Dalton, suffered a back injury of his own in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is looking like Dalton will be able to start tomorrow night, but we'll see if his play is affected by his ailing back.

The Saints and Cardinals will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.