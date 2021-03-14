Breaking: Drew Brees Officially Announces His Decision

As expected, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Brees revealed his decision on Instagram moments ago, posting a video featuring his children on the couch at the family home. His retirement comes 15 years to the day of his signing with New Orleans.

Brees also shared a written message for Saints fans.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” he wrote. “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.

“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.”

With Brees moving on as expected, the Saints are officially going to be breaking in a new starting quarterback in 2021. Will it be Taysom Hill? Jameis Winston? Teddy Bridgewater? Someone else?

We’ll find out.

In the meantime, hats off to Drew Brees on a legendary career.