We’ve got a Drew Brees injury update, courtesy of ESPN, and it’s not good news for the Saints’ future Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, medical tests today revealed Brees has fractured ribs on both sides of his chest and suffered a collapsed right lung. He left New Orleans’ win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in obvious discomfort.

Incredibly, Werder said Brees took the field yesterday with three already broken ribs, which he suffered in last weekend’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees broke two more ribs on Sunday.

Given the amount of damage Brees is dealing with, we would imagine the Saints take their time bringing the 41-year-old signal caller back. Jameis Winston replaced Brees against the Niners, throwing for 63 yards on 6-of-10 passing.

Winston will presumably become the Saints’ starter, with Taysom Hill staying in his hybrid role.

This is brutal and scary news for Brees. Hopefully he is able to make a full recovery and return to the Saints later this season.

New Orleans is set to host the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday.