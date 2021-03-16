Breaking: Jameis Winston Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

As expected, Jameis Winston is headed back to the Bayou. The free agent quarterback has elected to return to the New Orleans Saints, per reports.

Winston spent last season in New Orleans, backing up the recently-retired Drew Brees along with Taysom Hill. Now, he’ll presumably be the Saints’ starter in 2021.

Surprisingly, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news of Jameis returning to the Big Easy, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the contract details.

It’s a one-year contract worth up to $12 million.

Breaking NFL Free Agency news: Free agent QB Jameis Winston has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2021

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

It’s not shocking to see Winston back in the black and gold. Saints head coach Sean Payton made it clear he wanted the former No. 1 pick to return.

“Jameis Winston, we had a good year to work with, and he’s someone — I said it on record already — we’d like to sign back,” Payton said recently on the Great Dane Nation podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “I’d like to see him competing to be that guy.”

During the 2020 regular season, Winston completed 7-of-11 passes for 75 yards. He also threw a 56-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the Saints’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.